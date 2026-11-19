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Manchester United’s appointment of Mauricio Pochettino could strengthen their chances of signing Como star Nico Paz as the club considers adding another creative midfielder in 2027.

The 22-year-old has developed into one of Europe’s most exciting attacking midfielders under Cesc Fàbregas, and United already know his quality firsthand after his outstanding Champions League performance against them earlier this season.

Pochettino’s arrival adds another interesting dimension, although Real Madrid remain the biggest obstacle to any Old Trafford move.

Pochettino could boost United’s Nico Paz pursuit

According to The Sun, Man United believe Pochettino could help their pursuit of his fellow Argentine.

Paz strengthened his reputation further during the international break by scoring twice as Argentina beat Costa Rica 7-0. He has now contributed six goals and eight assists for Como this season, while Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring him.

The major complication is Real Madrid. Paz came through their academy before moving to Como, and the Spanish giants retain an €80million option to bring him back in 2027.

His talent has attracted significant praise. Former Real Madrid Castilla coach Raúl González described Paz as “possibly the best footballer I have coached”, according to CaughtOffside.

Madrid could damage Man United pursuit of Paz

Paz looks like an excellent fit for the type of United side Pochettino will want to build.

He can operate as a No.10, drift into wider areas and carry the ball through midfield, while his creativity and goalscoring ability could eventually help United reduce their dependence on Bruno Fernandes.

The Argentine connection should not be underestimated either. Pochettino has a strong reputation for developing younger players, and presenting Paz with a central role in a long-term rebuild could be attractive.

However, United cannot ignore Madrid’s position.

If Paz continues performing at this level, activating an €80m clause could become an obvious decision for the Spanish club. United may therefore need to act aggressively before Madrid take control of the situation.

The price would be substantial, but elite young creators rarely become available.

For a United side badly needing more imagination and long-term attacking quality, Paz could be exactly the kind of statement signing Pochettino needs.

Manchester United set aside January funds for 25-year-old Pochettino target