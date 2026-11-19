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Liverpool are keeping a close watch on Borussia Mönchengladbach wonderkid Wael Mohya after the teenager’s rapid Bundesliga breakthrough attracted attention from several major European clubs.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has become one of Germany’s most exciting young prospects, contributing two goals and an assist in nine Bundesliga appearances this season. His progress was recently rewarded with a first senior Germany call-up from Jürgen Klopp, further raising his profile.

Liverpool’s interest is serious, but a January transfer already appears to be off the table.

Liverpool have intensively scouted Wael Mohya

According to Bild, Liverpool are among several clubs to have scouted Mohya “intensively” following his impressive performances in Gladbach’s No.10 role.

Brighton, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are also tracking his development.

However, Gladbach sporting director Rouven Schröder has made the club’s position clear by ruling out a winter departure. Even the prospect of a €50million January offer would reportedly not convince them to sell.

Mohya’s contract currently runs until 2028, with Gladbach already working to extend the deal and strengthen their position.

A recent TEAMtalk report also states that Liverpool are actively monitoring Mohya, while German clubs remain serious competitors for his signature.

Reds should remain patient with Mohya

For Liverpool, there is little reason to force the issue in January.

Mohya fits the profile of player the Reds increasingly target: young, technically gifted and capable of developing into a first-team star rather than simply providing short-term depth.

His ability to receive between the lines, create chances and operate centrally or in wider attacking positions would offer considerable tactical flexibility.

The difficulty is competition. Bayern and Leverkusen can offer Mohya the chance to remain in Germany, while Gladbach clearly believe another six months of first-team football is the best thing for his development.

Liverpool should therefore continue building their relationship with the player’s camp rather than attempting to break Gladbach’s resistance.

If Mohya does become available next summer, his valuation could rise quickly. But paying a premium may still prove worthwhile if Liverpool believe they are looking at a midfielder capable of becoming one of Europe’s best in his position.

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