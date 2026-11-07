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Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach youngster Wael Mohya, with the highly-rated teenager attracting attention from several top European clubs.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Reds are closely monitoring the progress of the 17-year-old attacking midfielder, who is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich and other Bundesliga clubs.

Wael Mohya attracts Liverpool interest

Mohya has established himself as one of the most exciting young prospects in German football. The German-Moroccan talent has already made significant progress at Borussia Monchengladbach, making 27 first-team appearances and contributing five goals and two assists.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their squad with promising young players, and the teenager could be an exciting long-term investment. His creativity, composure and technical ability in tight spaces could make him an attractive addition to their attacking setup.

However, the Merseyside club will face considerable competition for his signature. Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig have all been following his development, while Brighton have also joined the race.

Mohya’s current contract expires in 2028, and Gladbach are keen to secure his future with an improved agreement. The Bundesliga outfit are reportedly considering including a release clause in a potential extension.

Liverpool face competition for Mohya

A January transfer is currently considered unlikely, meaning Liverpool could have to wait until next summer to pursue a deal.

The Reds will have time to assess his development further before deciding whether to make a formal approach. However, with several prominent European clubs monitoring his situation, competition could intensify over the coming months.

Mohya is eligible to represent both Germany and Morocco at international level, adding another interesting dimension to his development.

Liverpool have a reputation for investing in emerging talent, and the 17-year-old could be a valuable addition to their long-term plans. It remains to be seen whether they will turn their admiration into a concrete offer in 2027.