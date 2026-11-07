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Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as they prepare for Alisson Becker’s potential departure next summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Reds are among the clubs closely monitoring the 24-year-old Dutch international, who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most impressive goalkeepers.

Bart Verbruggen attracts Liverpool interest

Liverpool are keen to strengthen their goalkeeping department, and Verbruggen could be an excellent long-term addition. The Brighton star has registered 11 clean sheets in 14 appearances across all competitions this season, attracting attention from several elite European clubs.

The Reds are understood to have admired the Netherlands international for some time, and they could now explore bringing him to Anfield.

Alisson’s uncertain future has made the situation increasingly important for Liverpool. The Brazilian’s contract expires at the end of the season, and the club are reportedly preparing for the possibility of losing their experienced number one.

The 34-year-old has also endured some disappointing moments this campaign, raising further questions about his long-term future. Liverpool have therefore started assessing potential alternatives, with Verbruggen emerging as an attractive candidate.

Verbruggen could be a long-term solution for Liverpool

However, Liverpool will face considerable competition for his signature. Manchester United and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the Brighton goalkeeper, while Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on his situation.

Real Madrid are another potential destination, and previous reports suggest Verbruggen could find it difficult to reject an opportunity to join the Spanish giants.

Nevertheless, Liverpool could attempt to position themselves favourably ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

At just 24, Verbruggen has plenty of room for improvement and already has valuable Premier League experience. His performances suggest he could become a reliable successor to Alisson.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make a formal approach, but he could be an exciting addition to their squad.