Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola reacts (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as they prepare for a possible loss of Alisson Becker next summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Reds have identified the 24-year-old Netherlands international as a potential long-term successor to the Brazilian shot-stopper, whose current contract expires in 2027.

Bart Verbruggen emerges as Liverpool transfer target

Liverpool are assessing their options between the posts, and Verbruggen could be an excellent addition to their squad. The Brighton goalkeeper has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising young shot-stoppers, impressing with his consistency and performances under Fabian Hurzeler.

The Merseyside outfit have admired the Dutchman for some time, and his development at the Amex Stadium has strengthened his appeal. At just 24, he has considerable room for improvement and could provide Liverpool with a dependable option for several seasons.

However, the Reds are unlikely to have a straightforward route to his signature. Real Madrid are also monitoring his situation as they consider potential successors to Thibaut Courtois. Chelsea and Manchester United remain interested, while Bayern Munich have previously made enquiries about his availability.

Liverpool could face competition for Verbruggen

Despite growing speculation surrounding his future, Verbruggen appears happy at Brighton. The goalkeeper has previously spoken positively about life on the south coast and remains focused on the ongoing campaign.

Brighton are also in a strong negotiating position, with the Netherlands international under contract until 2028. The Seagulls are unlikely to entertain offers in January and could demand a substantial fee if they consider selling him next summer.

Liverpool will therefore need to convince both the player and his current club if they decide to formalise their interest. With Alisson’s future uncertain, Verbruggen could emerge as an attractive long-term solution at Anfield.