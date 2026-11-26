Liverpool could face a significant financial decision next summer after being told that signing Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen may cost up to £60million.

The Netherlands international has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising goalkeepers, attracting interest from several European heavyweights.

With Alisson Becker’s contract approaching its expiry and uncertainty surrounding his long-term future, Liverpool are assessing potential replacements. However, competition from Real Madrid could complicate their pursuit of Verbruggen.

£60m price tag for Verbruggen revealed

According to Football Insider, former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness believes Liverpool could be required to pay up to £60million to secure Verbruggen’s services next summer.

The 24-year-old remains contracted to Brighton until 2028, leaving the Seagulls in a relatively strong negotiating position.

Real Madrid are also interested in the Dutch international as they assess potential long-term successors to Thibaut Courtois.

Meanwhile, a recent CaughtOffside report revealed that Liverpool are considering Verbruggen as a potential replacement for Alisson, with Chelsea and Manchester United also linked with the goalkeeper.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Verbruggen combines an imposing physical presence with impressive distribution, composure in possession and Premier League experience.

However, the suggested £60m valuation remains an estimate rather than an officially confirmed asking price.

Reds have a decision to make regarding goalkeeper

There is little doubt that Verbruggen possesses the qualities required to become Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper.

At 24, he could potentially establish himself at Anfield for the next decade, while his familiarity with English football would reduce some of the risks associated with signing a goalkeeper from overseas.

However, Liverpool already have Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was recruited with the club’s long-term goalkeeping future in mind.

Spending another £60m on a goalkeeper would therefore raise legitimate questions about their recruitment strategy.

Alisson’s reported willingness to extend his stay also gives Liverpool another option.

If the Brazilian signs a new contract, the Reds could afford to delay making an expensive decision regarding his successor.

Verbruggen would be an excellent signing under the right circumstances, but Liverpool must first determine whether Mamardashvili is capable of becoming their undisputed number one.

Unless serious doubts exist over the Georgian’s suitability, investing £60m elsewhere in the squad could represent a more effective use of their transfer budget.

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