Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates with his Leeds teammates (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly look set to miss out on the potential signing of Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as he’s closing in on a new contract at Elland Road.

The England international has been in superb form for Leeds, scoring 14 Premier League goals for them last season and starting brightly with five in his first eleven games so far this term.

As recently reported via the Daily Briefing, our understanding is that this led to Man Utd enquiring about Calvert-Lewin as they look for signings up front this January.

However, the Red Devils have had to move on to other targets such as Ivan Toney as it already looked clear at that stage that Calvert-Lewin was looking likely to stay and sign a new deal with Leeds.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin stay is a big boost for Leeds

Ben Jacobs has now reported the update below on Calvert-Lewin, in what looks like a huge boost for Leeds…

Calvert-Lewin x Leeds renewal, as revealed yesterday.? https://t.co/X5NOARSx3Q — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 25, 2026

LUFC boss Daniel Farke will surely be delighted by this news, as will the club’s fans, as the 29-year-old clearly has the quality to be one of the Premier League’s top strikers on his day.

Calvert-Lewin had been a star player for Everton not that long ago, but it’s fair to say his time there ended on a bit of a low, and he’s made the most of this new challenge and change of scene.

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This is just the kind of player Leeds are going to need if they are to establish themselves as a Premier League club again after a bit of yo-yoing between the top flight and the Championship in recent years.

It’s also easy to see why United looked at Calvert-Lewin as he could have added the quality and experience they’re lacking right now as they look in genuine danger of a relegation battle this season.