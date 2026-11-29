Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United could find themselves involved in a heavyweight transfer battle for Borussia Dortmund centre-back Joane Gadou.

The highly-rated French defender has emerged as an exciting prospect, attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

However, Dortmund are reportedly determined to retain their prized defensive talent and have placed a substantial valuation on the youngster, potentially complicating a move to England in 2027.

Dortmund set massive asking price for Joane Gadou

According to BILD, Dortmund would demand at least €80 million for Gadou, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring the 19-year-old.

The France Under-21 international only joined Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg this summer for around €20 million, but his impressive performances have already seen his valuation increase considerably.

With his contract running until 2031, the Bundesliga giants are under no immediate pressure to entertain offers.

Meanwhile, Empire of the Kop, citing transfer journalist Mark Brus, reported that Arsenal have been monitoring Gadou for several months.

The teenager has already made 17 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund this season and impressed during their 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Champions League earlier this week.

Which Premier League club needs Gadou the most?

Gadou’s physical presence, composure and impressive performances at such a young age make him an attractive long-term investment.

Liverpool could particularly benefit from his arrival as they prepare for an eventual transition away from Virgil van Dijk, while Manchester United could use another talented young defender to strengthen their backline.

Arsenal, however, already possess an outstanding central defensive partnership in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. Spending €80 million on another centre-back might not represent the best allocation of their transfer budget.

Liverpool arguably have the strongest long-term case for pursuing Gadou, although Manchester United could also offer him an attractive development pathway.

Nevertheless, spending such a significant amount on a teenager with limited experience at the highest level carries considerable risk.

All three Premier League clubs would be wise to continue monitoring his development before committing to a substantial transfer fee next summer.

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