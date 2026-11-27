(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly not pursuing a move for Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs, despite being linked with the Portuguese international ahead of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign in Belgium, attracting attention from several Premier League clubs following his outstanding performances for the Belgian champions.

Arsenal not interested in signing Carlos Forbs

According to a TEAMtalk report, Arsenal are not currently considering a move for Forbs, despite their recruitment staff being aware of his progress.

The Gunners have reportedly sent scouts to watch Club Brugge on several occasions this season, including their recent Champions League encounter against Liverpool.

However, those scouting missions have focused primarily on another attacking talent, Nicolo Tresoldi, rather than the Portuguese winger.

Forbs has established himself as an important figure at Brugge since joining from Ajax in the summer of 2025. He has registered five goals and eight assists in 17 appearances across all competitions this season, earning his first senior international call-ups with Portugal.

His impressive performances have also attracted interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United, with both Premier League clubs continuing to monitor his development.

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Arsenal have different attacking priorities

Arsenal’s decision to stay away from Forbs is understandable, considering their existing options in wide attacking positions.

Mikel Arteta already has considerable depth on the flanks, and the club’s recruitment strategy appears to be focused on strengthening other areas of the squad.

Tresoldi has emerged as a more prominent target following his impressive performances for Brugge. The young striker has scored five Champions League goals this season, including a remarkable hat-trick against Inter Milan.

Arsenal could consider bringing in another centre-forward during the January transfer window if a suitable opportunity emerges.

Such an addition could also have implications for Viktor Gyokeres, whose future may come under scrutiny if the Gunners decide to strengthen their attacking department.

For now, Forbs is not understood to be part of Arsenal’s immediate recruitment plans.