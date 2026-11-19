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Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs as Mikel Arteta considers adding more depth and pace to his attacking options.

The 22-year-old has rebuilt his reputation impressively in Belgium following difficult spells with Ajax and Wolves, and his performances this season have now attracted interest from several Premier League clubs.

Arsenal’s admiration comes at an interesting time, with Forbs’ value rising quickly following his breakthrough with Portugal.

Fichajes reveals Arsenal interest in Carlos Forbs

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are monitoring Forbs as a potential addition to their wide attacking options.

The Portugal international has produced five goals and eight assists in 15 appearances across all competitions this season, while his latest international outing further increased the attention around him.

Forbs came off the bench to score Portugal’s winner in a 3-2 Nations League victory over Wales on November 17, wearing the No.7 shirt previously associated with Cristiano Ronaldo.

His market value is now estimated at around €23-24million, although Club Brugge could reportedly demand closer to €30m if his form continues.

Forbs remains under contract until 2029, meaning the Belgian champions are in no rush to negotiate.

Forbs could offer the Gunners something different

There is plenty to like about this potential move from Arsenal’s perspective.

Forbs possesses genuine acceleration and one-versus-one ability, qualities that could give Arteta another way of stretching deep defensive blocks. His ability to play from either flank would also reduce Arsenal’s reliance on Bukayo Saka and provide greater rotation across a demanding season.

However, Arsenal are far from alone in watching him.

A CaughtOffside report revealed that Manchester United and Tottenham have also monitored Forbs, highlighting how quickly his performances have attracted Premier League attention.

That competition could push his price higher.

Arsenal should still be cautious. Forbs struggled during his previous loan spell at Wolves, so there remains a question over whether his improved Belgian form would translate immediately to the Premier League.

At around £20m-£25m, though, the risk looks manageable.

Forbs would not need to arrive as an automatic starter. He could instead provide pace, depth and long-term upside behind Arsenal’s established attackers.

If his development continues, moving early could prove much cheaper than waiting another year.

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