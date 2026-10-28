Man United and Spurs are closely monitoring 'fantastic' winger with eight assists in 12 games

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Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly monitoring Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs after the Portuguese attacker’s excellent start to the 2026/27 season.

The 22-year-old struggled to make an impact during previous spells at Ajax and Wolves, but he has revitalised his career in Belgium.

Forbs’ explosive pace and improved end product have now attracted attention from Premier League clubs, with United and Spurs both assessing whether he could make the step back to English football.

Man United and Spurs are monitoring Forbs

According to ASRomaLive, Man United and Tottenham are among several clubs following Forbs ahead of January.

Roma are also interested in the winger, who is contracted to Club Brugge until 2029.

Forbs has registered three goals and eight assists in 12 appearances across all competitions this season, including one goal and three assists in three Champions League matches.

His development has earned glowing praise from Club Brugge coach Ivan Leko. After Forbs starred with a goal and an assist against Lens, Leko said:

“He’s simply fantastic to have in the squad. He has so much pace, quality on the ball and is dangerous one-on-one.”

Both Premier League clubs have also been tracking other Club Brugge attackers.

United and Tottenham sent scouts to watch striker Nicolò Tresoldi, suggesting the Belgian club is already receiving significant attention from both recruitment departments.

Forbs offers high upside but comes with risk

For United, Forbs would add something their attack often lacks: genuine one-versus-one threat and the speed to stretch defensive lines.

Tottenham could make a similar argument, particularly in Roberto De Zerbi’s aggressive attacking system where wide players are expected to isolate defenders and create chances.

The attraction is also financial. Club Brugge bought Forbs from Ajax for roughly €6million, so even a significant profit could still leave him considerably cheaper than established Premier League alternatives.

However, his previous spell in England cannot simply be ignored. Forbs failed to register a goal or assist during his loan at Wolves, meaning both clubs would effectively be betting that his development in Belgium has permanently changed him.

The early evidence is encouraging.

If Forbs continues producing at his current rate in the Champions League, January could arrive with far more than United and Tottenham competing for his signature.

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