Why Man United have decided to continue with struggling Carrick for now

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Manchester United were reportedly prepared to sack Michael Carrick this week but stopped short of making the change after failing to agree on the right replacement.

Carrick’s position looked increasingly untenable following the 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, which extended United’s winless run to eight matches in all competitions.

However, instead of acting immediately, the hierarchy have decided to keep him in charge for Saturday’s trip to Chelsea.

Replacement uncertainty saved Carrick

According to The i, Man United had been leaning towards dismissing Carrick after the Bournemouth defeat, but uncertainty over who should replace him delayed the decision.

That fits with wider reporting. Sky Sports confirmed that chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox held discussions at Carrington on Monday before deciding to give Carrick at least one more match.

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann remain the two most prominent candidates.

Support for Nagelsmann is growing internally, with recruitment chief Christopher Vivell particularly keen on the former Bayern Munich boss.

Keeping Carrick looks like indecision from Man United

The biggest problem here is not that United have kept Carrick for another game.

It is the reason why.

If the club genuinely believed Carrick was the right manager, there would be no need to spend days discussing replacements. Equally, if the hierarchy had already decided his position was untenable, keeping him simply because they cannot agree on a successor risks creating even more uncertainty.

Chelsea now effectively becomes a survival match for Carrick.

A positive result could buy him time, but another heavy defeat would make it extremely difficult for United to justify delaying the inevitable again.

The debate between Howe and Nagelsmann also reflects two very different strategies. Howe offers Premier League experience and lower adaptation risk. Nagelsmann represents a younger, more tactically ambitious long-term project.

United need to make that strategic decision quickly.

Leaving Carrick in charge while senior figures debate alternatives may be understandable for a few days, but prolonged uncertainty could damage both the dressing room and the club’s season even further.

Manchester United weigh up costly managerial move as Michael Carrick faces uncertainty