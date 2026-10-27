(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly gaining increasing support inside Manchester United as the club seriously considers whether to end Michael Carrick’s difficult spell in charge.

Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth extended United’s winless run to eight matches in all competitions and left Carrick facing intense pressure.

Eddie Howe remains firmly in contention, but Nagelsmann appears to have influential backing within the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Vivell pushing for Nagelsmann appointment at Man United

According to The Times, there is now a “growing level of support” at Man United for Nagelsmann to become the club’s next head coach.

Head of recruitment Christopher Vivell is understood to favour the 39-year-old after previously working with him at RB Leipzig.

Director of football Jason Wilcox is believed to prefer Howe because of his extensive Premier League experience, although the former Newcastle manager is only one of the leading candidates rather than a unanimous choice.

Sky Sports also reports that Nagelsmann and Howe are currently the two frontrunners and could both take charge quickly because neither is employed.

Nagelsmann’s coaching ability has previously earned huge praise from Jürgen Klopp. Speaking about the German after Euro 2024, Klopp said:

“Julian has done a great job. Outstanding in his public image. Really, really good in terms of pure coaching.

Klopp’s comments were reported by Sky Germany, and he had already described Nagelsmann earlier in his career as a “big, big, big coaching talent.”

Nagelsmann may offer more than the safer Howe option

The decision appears to come down to two very different approaches.

Howe offers Premier League experience, proven player development and a relatively safe transition. Nagelsmann offers greater tactical upside and potentially a much longer-term project.

He has already managed Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Germany despite still being only 39. His teams typically press aggressively, build from the back and change shape depending on the opposition.

That flexibility could be exactly what United need after months of tactical uncertainty.

The obvious concern is his lack of Premier League experience and Germany’s disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign.

But United have repeatedly tried safer appointments without establishing a sustainable football identity. If the hierarchy wants someone capable of modernising the team rather than simply steadying it, Nagelsmann may represent the more ambitious choice.

Chelsea plot rival move as Man United track promising 18-year-old defender