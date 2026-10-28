Arsenal tracking 22-year-old attacking sensation who "lives 24/7 for football"

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Arsenal are continuing to monitor Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi as they assess possible attacking reinforcements ahead of 2027.

The 22-year-old has become one of the most talked-about young forwards in Europe after an explosive start to the season, and Arsenal are not alone in tracking him.

Barcelona explored a move during the summer, while several Premier League clubs have also sent scouts to watch his progress in Belgium.

Sky Germany confirms continued Tresoldi interest

According to Sky Germany, Arsenal remain seriously interested in Tresoldi and have been monitoring him since the summer.

A January move is currently considered unlikely, with the player’s camp viewing next summer as a more realistic moment for a transfer.

Tresoldi is under contract with Club Brugge until 2029, which gives the Belgian champions plenty of leverage.

His form explains the growing interest. Sky Germany reports that Tresoldi has scored nine goals in 13 appearances, including a Champions League hat-trick away to Inter Milan. He also scored four times in three matches for Germany Under-21s during the recent international break.

His numbers have improved even further since then.

Arsenal scouts watched him score another hat-trick against Sint-Truidense, taking him to 12 goals in 13 appearances. Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle were also represented.

Tresoldi has also received strong praise from those at Club Brugge. The club’s official website quoted staff praising his dedication, saying he “lives 24/7 for football” and highlighting his pressing, quality on the ball and “excellent nose for goals.”

Tresoldi could be a long-term option for Arsenal

The attraction for Arsenal is easy to understand.

Tresoldi is young, mobile, physically strong and already scoring consistently in both domestic and European competition. He would not necessarily arrive as an automatic starter, but that could actually suit Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal already have established attacking options, so they can afford to develop a younger striker rather than immediately spending more than £100million on a superstar.

The risk is waiting too long. Club Brugge have become extremely good at developing players and selling them at huge profits.

They want a club-record fee for Tresoldi and intend to reject January offers. If his scoring rate continues, his price will only rise.

For Arsenal, this could therefore become a question of timing rather than talent. Moving early may be expensive, but waiting another year could make him significantly harder to afford.

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