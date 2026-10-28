What Mikel Arteta had to say about his players’ performance in defeat against Fleetwood

Mikel Arteta speaks to the media.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta congratulated Fleetwood after the League Two side won a famous cup tie on penalties.

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Fleetwood beat Arsenal in a truly amazing EFL Cup tie at Highbury (not that one).

The home team took the lead, the Gunners struck back, but in a game which went to penalties after 90 minutes, the League Two side took some superb spot kicks and managed to beat the English champions.

It was a magical evening. Of course some people didn’t get to enjoy it – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was one of them. He spoke to the press at full time about his feelings on the result.

Fleetwood stun Arsenal and Arteta praises them

The Basque coach was magnanimous in defeat when speaking to Sky Sports.

“Congrats to Fleetwood, it’s a sad day for us. But I cannot fault at all the attitude of the players. I haven’t seen anybody not doing what is required at this level,” the Arsenal manager said in defence of his players.

“But we insisted so much, we had so much of the ball, so many chances, so many shots. This is football”

It’s no surprise to hear him defend them – and he’s right, they did have their chances.

But even from a rotated team, a manager like him will want to see them at their best the whole time. BBC Sport said it was “one of the biggest upsets in Carabao Cpu history.” It’s hard to argue with that. Arsenal have bigger fish to fry, but it remains a glorious night of football, no matter who you support.