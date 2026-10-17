Mikel Arteta names the Arsenal player who was "really upset" after the Lille game

Kai Havertz reacts during Arsenal vs Leeds (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that Kai Havertz was upset not to have been able to get a goal in the win over Lille in midweek.

The Gunners are preparing to take on Nottingham Forest in their next Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon, and are going into the game on the back of two wins in a row.

Arsenal were beaten 3-0 by Brighton just before the international break, but they’ve since responded by beating Leeds United 2-1 and Lille 3-0.

Havertz performed well for Arsenal in the Champions League victory over Lille, but it seems he still wasn’t satisfied as he couldn’t get on the scoresheet.

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Mikel Arteta on “competitive” Kai Havertz

“He’s so competitive, Kai,” Arteta said in his press conference.

? Mikel Arteta has revealed why Kai Havertz was "really upset" after the Lille game ?? pic.twitter.com/UOULKMWhgv — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 17, 2026

“He came in against Lille, he made a massive impact, you could see it straight away what he did on the pitch.

“He left the pitch and he was so upset that he didn’t score a goal.

“He was happy to help the team, but he was so upset. That’s the Kai that we want, the guy that wants to evolve and improve every single day.

“He loves the game, he loves to learn, he loves to feel important. He loves to feel that he can help other players as well.”

Arteta added that he’s particularly pleased to see how quickly Havertz has got back to his best after such a long time out injured last season, which is not easy.

It’s clear the former Chelsea man is going to be a hugely important member of this Arsenal squad again this season, as he’s shown he can be when he’s fit and at his best.