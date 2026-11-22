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Arsenal have made major progress securing the futures of several important players, but Martin Ødegaard and Kai Havertz remain two significant contract situations still to be resolved.

Both players are approaching the final 18 months of deals that expire in 2028, and formal negotiations over extensions have not yet started.

That does not appear to be causing panic inside the club, but Arsenal will want clarity before either player enters the final year of his contract.

Talks have yet to begin with Ødegaard and Havertz

According to The Standard, Arsenal have yet to open formal negotiations with either Ødegaard or Havertz despite recently making progress on new deals for Declan Rice, David Raya, Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapié.

Mikel Arteta has been particularly clear about Ødegaard’s importance, describing the captain as “instrumental” and confirming that he definitely wants him to stay beyond 2028.

Havertz’s situation appears slightly less urgent. Arteta has stressed that he remains very happy with the Germany international but said sporting director Andrea Berta will handle discussions when the time is right.

A recent CaughtOffside report also highlighted Arteta’s confidence in Berta to resolve Havertz’s future, with the forward having scored 40 goals in 125 appearances for Arsenal.

Arsenal should prioritise Ødegaard but avoid rushing

From Arsenal’s perspective, Ødegaard should probably be the more immediate priority.

He remains captain, one of Arteta’s most important creative players and a major part of the club’s identity. Bayern Munich have also monitored his situation, so allowing his contract to drift too close to its final year would create unnecessary risk.

Havertz is slightly different.

He remains highly valued by Arteta and has often been preferred to Viktor Gyökeres up front, but Arsenal are also exploring elite striker options for the future. That could influence how aggressively they approach a new long-term agreement.

The positive factor is that Arsenal are negotiating from a position of strength rather than fear.

Their recent title success and improved financial position mean they no longer need to hand out desperate contracts simply to protect player value.

Ødegaard should be tied down as soon as possible. With Havertz, Arsenal can afford to be more patient and assess how their attacking plans develop.

Either way, allowing both players to enter summer 2027 without greater clarity would be an avoidable mistake.

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