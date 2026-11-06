Transfer expert delivers important double boost for Arsenal

Martin Odegaard and Antonio Nusa (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Arsenal look to have been handed a double boost regarding keeping hold of Martin Odegaard and potentially signing Antonio Nusa.

There has recently been speculation about Bayern Munich having an interest in signing Odegaard from the Gunners, but Christian Falk has majorly played this down in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider.

Although the Norway international was a target for Bayern as a teenager, when a host of other top European clubs also wanted him, it seems they are now fine with the player they already have in that position.

Odegaard is probably also too old now to be someone Bayern would be ready to pay big money for, so it’s fair to say Arsenal fans can relax about that particular rumour.

Christian Falk on Martin Odegaard

“He’s now too old and far too good for it to be an option for FC Bayern – especially at a time when the club is already fully stocked in this position,” Falk said of Odegaard.

“Remember, when he was very, very young (I think about 16 or so), he was at Säbener Straße for a training session week when Pep Guardiola was the manager. At this point, it was very interesting for FC Bayern to sign the player, but they didn’t get him in the end.

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“It’s always nice to see such names connected with the Bundesliga giants, but he won’t be coming to Bayern any time soon. Sorry!”

Meanwhile, Bayern also don’t seem to be frontrunners in the race to sign RB Leipzig’s talented young winger Nusa, who is also a target for Arsenal.

Christian Falk on Antonio Nusa

Although Bayern are big admirers of Nusa, Falk doubts this is a particularly concrete possibility due to the fact that the talented 21-year-old would surely need to be a starter at his next club.

That surely looks more likely for him at Arsenal than at Bayern right now.

“It is TRUE: Antonio Nusa was on Bayern’s radar in the summer. Max Eberl loves this player and would really like to bring him to Bayern Munich,” Falk said.

“As I mentioned, Bayern were looking for a potential backup option to Luis Diaz, but Nusa is no “backup”. He wants frequent game time in the starting XI.

“Also, it’s worth noting that RB Leipzig paid €21m [£17.5m] for the Norway international; great business it has to be said. However, if Bayern Munich are at the table, €21m will not be enough. I heard that there were talks in the range of €50m-60m [£41.6m-50m]. This would have been too much for a backup signing.

“So, I don’t think there’s a chance to bring Nusa to Munich next summer but in the end you have to see what happens with the other players. We’ve mentioned players who are two or three years younger and can develop. But if it doesn’t work out, like with JJ Gabriel, perhaps Nusa can come up in conversation again.

“Of course, negotiations between RB Leipzig are Bayern Munich typically difficult and expensive! So, I’m not sure if it will work.”