Newcastle United in crowded Premier League race to sign £60m winger

Newcastle United could have another opportunity to move for Antonio Nusa, but the price of signing the RB Leipzig winger is continuing to rise.



The Magpies have monitored Nusa before, including during the summer transfer window, without turning their interest into a formal bid.

That decision may now prove costly because the 21-year-old has continued developing in Germany and enhanced his reputation with Norway at the World Cup.

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Arsenal appear to be serious contenders, while Aston Villa have also been credited with interest, meaning Newcastle may have to act decisively if they want him in 2027.

Newcastle United remain in race for £50m-£60m Nusa

Former scout and Norwegian football expert Bryan King told Football Insider that Premier League clubs should be paying close attention to Nusa.

“If I was a Premier League club, I’d certainly be looking at him. He’s going to cost a lot more money than he went to Leipzig for. That’s for sure,” King said.

He believes Leipzig could now demand somewhere between £50million and £60m.

Nusa remains contracted until 2029, putting Leipzig in a strong negotiating position and removing any pressure to sell cheaply.

Magpies may regret waiting if Nusa keeps improving

The attraction is obvious for the Magpies to keep Nusa on their radar.

Nusa gives defenders problems with his pace, close control and willingness to attack one-on-one. He can operate from the left but also drift centrally, which would give Matthias Jaissle another flexible attacking option.

His latest performance only strengthens the argument for Newcastle to move quickly. Nusa scored and provided an assist as Leipzig demolished Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 on October 10, according to RB Leipzig’s official match report.

That is the danger for Newcastle: every strong performance pushes his valuation higher and attracts another major club.

£60m is serious money for a 21-year-old, but Newcastle would be buying potential as much as current production. Nusa already has Bundesliga, Champions League and international experience, yet still has plenty of room to improve.

If Newcastle genuinely see him as a long-term attacking target, waiting another year could make the deal even more difficult.

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