Martin Odegaard (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa during the January transfer window, with Martin Odegaard keen to help his club secure the Norwegian international’s signature.

According to a TuttoJuve report, the Arsenal captain has held personal discussions with his international teammate about a potential move to the Emirates Stadium. Odegaard is believed to be enthusiastic about having the 21-year-old alongside him in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Martin Odegaard wants Antonio Nusa at Arsenal

Nusa has established himself as one of the most exciting young attacking players in European football, and his performances for Leipzig have attracted considerable attention from several top clubs.

The Norwegian winger has registered six goals and eight assists in 15 appearances across all competitions this season. His pace, dribbling ability, and creativity could make him an excellent addition to Arsenal’s attack.

The Gunners are looking to improve their options in wide areas, and Nusa could provide Arteta with another exciting attacking outlet. His ability to operate from the left flank would give the Spanish manager greater flexibility when selecting his forward line.

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Arsenal face €80m obstacle in Antonio Nusa pursuit

However, convincing Leipzig to part ways with their prized asset will not be straightforward. The German outfit are prepared to consider offers in the region of €80 million (£66m) for the highly-rated attacker.

That valuation could complicate negotiations, although Arsenal have the financial resources to pursue an ambitious deal.

Juventus are also interested in the Norwegian international, but the Italian club could struggle to meet Leipzig’s demands.

Arsenal will hope Odegaard’s involvement can help them gain an advantage in the transfer race. Nusa has considerable potential, and a move to north London could provide him with an excellent opportunity to develop further under Arteta.