Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi looks on (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Juventus have been thoroughly impressed by Guglielmo Vicario’s performances since his summer arrival in Turin and are now ready to make his loan move from Tottenham permanent at the end of the season.

According to a report from Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport (relayed via TuttoMercatoWeb), the Bianconeri hierarchy has decided to trigger the permanent buy option included in Vicario’s loan agreement.

The terms agreed with Tottenham over the summer allow Juventus to sign the 30-year-old Italian international outright for a fixed fee of €8 million, plus up to €2 million in performance-related add-ons, bringing the total package to €10 million.

With backup veterans Neto and Carlo Pinsoglio expected to depart on free transfers next summer, Juventus executives view Vicario as the foundational anchor of an all-Italian goalkeeping department, potentially pairing him with Frosinone’s young prospect Lorenzo Palmisani for the future.

Guglielmo Vicario has impressed since his loan move to Juventus

Vicario has reportedly made a strong impression since joining Juventus during the summer transfer window.

The goalkeeper was understood to have grown homesick after three seasons in England, making a return to Serie A an attractive prospect.

He has since established himself as an important member of Spalletti’s squad.

Beyond his shot stopping and commanding presence, Vicario has also emerged as a vocal dressing-room leader during difficult stretches of the campaign.

Frequently stepping forward to address the media and demand accountability from a transitional squad, he has quickly silenced any initial skepticism surrounding his arrival.

Antonin Kinsky has established himself as Tottenham’s number one

Vicario’s expected permanent departure causes little concern in North London after the rapid emergence of Antonín Kinsky as Tottenham’s undisputed number one.

The 23-year-old Czech Republic international has seized his opportunity under Roberto De Zerbi, keeping 4 clean sheets in 10 Premier League appearances so far this season while posting a 68% save percentage.

Highlighted by a standout 8.0-rated clean-sheet performance in a 2-0 away win over Chelsea, Kinsky’s composure and distribution have convinced Spurs that their future between the posts is already in safe hands.