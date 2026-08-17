(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are moving closer to another significant summer departure after accepting Juventus’ proposal for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.



The 29-year-old’s future in north London has been uncertain after he lost his starting place to Antonin Kinsky towards the end of last season.

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Roberto De Zerbi has continued to favour the Czech goalkeeper during pre-season, while Vicario has made no secret of his desire to return to Italy.

Juventus have now acted after abandoning their pursuit of Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez.

Tottenham have accepted Juventus proposal

According to The Athletic, Tottenham have accepted an offer submitted by Juventus overnight for Vicario.

The agreement is structured as an initial loan with an option for the Serie A club to purchase the Italy international permanently next summer.

All parties now expect the transfer to be completed, with Vicario keen on the opportunity to return to Serie A.

Juventus switched their attention towards the Spurs goalkeeper after ending negotiations for Martinez.

The Argentina international had been their preferred option, but concerns surrounding a finger injury and the financial demands involved caused the Italian giants to walk away.

The latest from La Gazzetta dello Sport also says Tottenham opened the door to a loan with a purchase option, while Vicario has been pushing for a move back to Italy for some time.

Vicario exit would suit all the parties

From Tottenham’s perspective, allowing Vicario to leave makes sense once De Zerbi has decided Kinsky is his preferred goalkeeper.

Keeping an experienced Italy international as a backup would benefit nobody, particularly when Vicario wants regular football ahead of future international selections.

The loan structure is slightly less attractive for Spurs because a guaranteed permanent sale would have provided immediate clarity. However, including a purchase option at least creates the possibility of removing his wages permanently next summer.

Tottenham have also added experienced goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to provide cover for Kinsky, meaning Vicario’s departure should not leave them short.

For Juventus, this feels like a sensible alternative after the Martinez deal collapsed.

Vicario already understands Serie A, remains in his prime and should arrive motivated to reclaim the form that initially made him such an impressive Premier League goalkeeper.

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