Romano drops “here we go” on Premier League loan deal which sees former top talent depart

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Spurs have agreed a loan deal to send Guglielmo Vicario to Juventus after a brief period of negotiations.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Fabrizio Romano has started his Monday morning with a “here we go” – a Premier League done deal involving a player heading out.

According to the Italian transfer insider, Tottenham have finally agreed a deal to loan out goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who is heading to Juventus.

Vicario is said to have “wanted the move,” and Spurs certainly did too. While only a loan, it has an option that would allow Juventus to make the move permanent if they wished.

This seems like an ideal solution for both parties, especially after Juve missed out on Zion Suzuki.

????? Juventus agree deal to sign Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham, here we go! Spurs accept loan proposal with buy option clause – not mandatory. Vicario wanted the move and leaves #THFC today. New goalkeeper for Juventus. pic.twitter.com/Ix6nbs9TCn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2026

Vicario looks to rebuild career after strange spell at Spurs

Vicario’s career at Spurs was a strange one. He arrived as one of the most highly rated young goalkeepers in Europe, and at first seemed to live up to that reputation. His first season was excellent, but over time he’s struggled more and more.

His reputation as a top young stopper faded away, and the two disaster seasons in a row his team suffered didn’t help him.

Last season he lost his place to Antolin Kinsky, which is really saying something considering the Czech goalkeeper’s most memorable of his career was his utter meltdown against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Yet he still ended up preferred to Vicario, which tells you a lot about the Italian keeper’s standing at Spurs. He will hope that this move back to Italy helps him rediscovers the form which earned him the transfer to Tottenham in the first place.