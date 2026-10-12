Martin Odegaard celebrates after Arsenal's win over Crystal Palace (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal could strengthen their attacking options with a move for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, with former Premier League scout Bryan King believing Martin Odegaard may play a role in a potential transfer.

Speaking to Football Insider, King suggested that the Arsenal captain could have discussed his Norway teammate with the club’s management as they assess potential targets for future transfer windows.

The 21-year-old has emerged as an exciting prospect in European football, and several Premier League sides have taken interest in his performances. Arsenal have previously been linked with the winger, who could provide valuable depth on the left side of Mikel Arteta’s attack.

King believes Nusa has the qualities required to make a significant impact in English football, describing him as a player with considerable potential.

Bryan King believes Odegaard could influence Arsenal move

Discussing the possibility of Arsenal signing Nusa, King pointed to the relationship between the two Norwegian internationals and suggested that Odegaard might have mentioned the winger to the club’s decision-makers.

The former scout said: “I would imagine that Odegaard has mentioned Nusa because there are clubs who are looking at him, that is for sure.” King also offered a glowing assessment of the Leipzig star, adding: “He’s only 21. He’s going to be a top footballer. As a wide player, he’s exciting to watch.”

The comments suggest that Odegaard could potentially help Arsenal assess Nusa, although there is no confirmation that the midfielder has formally recommended a move.

Arsenal face competition for Nusa

Nusa previously attracted interest from Premier League clubs, including Tottenham and Brentford, before joining Leipzig. His development in Germany has kept his future an interesting transfer storyline.

The Norwegian could be an attractive option for Arteta, given his pace, ability to beat defenders and versatility across the attacking line.

However, Arsenal may face competition if they decide to pursue the winger, while Leipzig are unlikely to let a promising young talent leave without a substantial offer.

Whether the Gunners make a formal approach remains to be seen, but King’s comments have added another intriguing dimension to the possibility of Nusa moving to north London.