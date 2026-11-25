Antonio Nusa in action for RB Leipzig (Photo by Sona Maleterova/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa after being impressed by his outstanding Champions League performance, although they face competition from several European heavyweights for his signature.

The 21-year-old Norwegian international has enjoyed an impressive campaign in Germany, with his attacking contributions attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Antonio Nusa impresses Arsenal scouts in Champions League

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Arsenal had representatives watching Nusa during RB Leipzig’s 3-1 Champions League victory over RC Lens on Tuesday.

The youngster delivered an outstanding display, scoring twice to help his side secure an important European victory and further strengthen his growing reputation.

Mikel Arteta’s recruitment team have been monitoring the winger for several weeks, but the Gunners are not alone in their admiration.

Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester City also had scouts present, while Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on his development.

Nusa has registered nine goals and eight assists across all competitions this season, making him one of the most productive young attackers in European football.

Leipzig reluctant to sanction Nusa departure

However, convincing Leipzig to part ways with their prized asset could prove difficult for Arsenal and their rivals.

The Bundesliga outfit have no intention of allowing the Norwegian to leave during the January transfer window, particularly with their ambitions of challenging for the league title.

Leipzig are also exploring the possibility of offering Nusa improved contractual terms, with his current agreement running until 2029.

The German club currently consider him an important part of their long-term plans, while the player himself is reportedly comfortable with his situation.

Arsenal could therefore be forced to consider a summer approach if they are serious about securing his services.

Given his remarkable development and increasing competition for his signature, Nusa could emerge as one of the most sought-after attacking talents in the upcoming transfer market.