8 G/A in 7 games - Arsenal serious about signing in-form attacker, €70m can get deal done

Antonio Nusa in action for RB Leipzig (Photo by Sona Maleterova/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly seriously interested in a potential transfer swoop for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, who could cost around €70m.

The talented young Norway international is in superb form at the moment, scoring three goals and contributing five assists in his first seven Bundesliga games this season.

This has unsurprisingly got Arsenal on alert, as well as other unnamed clubs, but the Gunners hope to pay closer to €55m for him than Leipzig’s €70m asking price, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Arsenal certainly need to strengthen their attack this January, with the north London giants notably failing to land a number of their attacking targets during the summer.

Antonio Nusa to the rescue for Arsenal?

Arsenal were known to be in for the likes of Vinicius Junior, Morgan Rogers, and Julian Alvarez during the summer, but none of those deals worked out.

Christos Tzolis ended up joining, and he started well before his recent injury, but with both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli leaving, it would surely make sense to add at least one more attacking signing this January.

Nusa looks ideal after showing great potential with Leipzig, and many Arsenal fans will surely just be thinking that their club should pay up and get the deal done.

Would Antonio Nusa be worth €70m?

Nusa is relatively inexperienced and unproven, but at the same time he could arguably end up looking like a bargain in the long run.

€70m is a lot of money, but it’s also actually quite cheap in this market, given the amount of money spent on the likes of Rogers, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, and Bradley Barcola in recent months.

AFC also surely need to be more decisive and spend what it takes to get the players they need, or else they’re going to find themselves short again in the second half of the season.

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