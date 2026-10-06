Arsenal make winger tipped for 'world class' future their top January transfer target

(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Arsenal are already laying the groundwork for another attacking addition in January, with Antonio Nusa and Kenan Yildiz emerging as two of the most exciting names on their radar.



Mikel Arteta’s side strengthened considerably during the summer, but there is still a feeling that another explosive attacker could give the champions an extra edge in the title race.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

A left-sided winger appears to be the priority, although Arsenal continue to keep an eye on possible striker opportunities as well.

Arsenal preparing fresh Antonio Nusa move

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal are preparing a fresh move for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa after previously considering him during the summer.

The Norway international has developed into one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting wide players and would offer the pace and one-against-one threat Arteta has been looking to add on the left.

Juventus star Kenan Yildiz also remains firmly on Arsenal’s radar, although convincing the Italian giants to sell would require a huge offer.

Other attacking names linked with the Gunners include Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler, Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez and Bournemouth youngster Eli Junior Kroupi.

Kroupi, however, is unlikely to be available cheaply, while Alvarez remains an extremely ambitious target.

Nusa’s talent has already received major praise from Leipzig coach Ole Werner, who told ZDF: “He is a player who will be world class in the near future.”

Nusa could give the Gunners something their attack still lacks

That quote explains why Arsenal’s interest makes sense.

Nusa is direct, unpredictable and happy to attack defenders repeatedly. Arsenal have plenty of technical quality, but a winger capable of creating something from nothing would add another dimension when opponents sit deep.

Yildiz would arguably be the bigger statement signing, while Alvarez would transform the attack completely, but both deals would be extremely expensive.

Nusa feels more achievable. At 21, Arsenal would also be buying potential as well as immediate quality.

If Arteta wants another attacker in January without completely blowing the summer budget, the Norwegian may be the smartest option on the list.

Arsenal could make major investment if 26-year-old superstar becomes available