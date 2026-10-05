Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the defeat vs Brighton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal have the financial power to make a serious move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian’s future becoming increasingly uncertain.

The Gunners are reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation, as the 26-year-old could become one of the most sought-after players in world football if he becomes available.

Erling Haaland attracts Arsenal interest

Arsenal have been linked with Haaland as they continue to look for a world-class striker capable of transforming their attack. The Manchester City star would obviously be an ambitious addition, but financial concerns don’t seem to be stopping the north London club from considering a move.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal had significant funds available for potential deals involving Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez during the summer transfer window. Having missed out on both players, they could now potentially redirect that financial firepower towards an approach for Haaland.

A move would still be extremely complicated, particularly with Real Madrid and Barcelona also monitoring developments. Both Spanish giants have the financial resources and sporting appeal to compete for one of the world’s best strikers.

Haaland set for a move?

The striker’s situation has become particularly interesting because of the uncertainty surrounding Manchester City following the verdict in their Premier League financial case. City are appealing the findings, but the possibility of severe punishment has inevitably raised questions over the futures of their biggest stars.

Haaland remains under contract with City until 2034, meaning any potential transfer would likely require a substantial investment. The English club are also expected to demand a significant fee rather than allowing their key players to leave cheaply.

For Arsenal, however, the opportunity to sign a player of Haaland’s calibre could be too attractive to ignore. Mikel Arteta’s side have ambitions of competing for the biggest trophies, and adding an elite goalscorer could take them to another level.

Much will depend on what happens with City, but Arsenal appear ready to explore the possibility if the Norwegian becomes available.