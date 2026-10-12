Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona eye sensational opportunity to sign Man City star

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland’s future at Manchester City is becoming one of the biggest transfer stories to watch, with Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona all reportedly monitoring his situation closely.

City were recently found guilty of 114 Premier League financial breaches, with the club now appealing that verdict.

Until the appeal is resolved, uncertainty will continue to hang over several of their biggest names and none is bigger than Haaland.

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The Norwegian remains tied to City for the long term, but rival clubs are clearly alert to the possibility that circumstances could change.

Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona monitoring Haaland

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are among a group of elite European clubs keeping close tabs on Haaland.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested, with both Spanish giants understood to be watching developments around City’s appeal.

The report follows earlier claims that Arsenal and Real Madrid had already made contact with Haaland’s representatives after City’s guilty verdict.

Barcelona are also said to be especially keen if there is any indication that the striker could become available.

For now, though, City’s position is clear. They have no intention of entertaining offers while the appeal process continues.

Haaland’s future remains in City’s control

This is what makes the situation so unusual. Under normal circumstances, Haaland would be almost impossible to prise away from the Etihad.

Man City confirmed that he signed a massive 10-year contract running until the summer of 2034, giving the club enormous protection.

That deal means City do not need to sell and can demand an extraordinary fee if they ever do.

But football changes quickly. If City’s appeal fails and the sporting consequences become severe, clubs will naturally test whether Haaland’s position has shifted.

Arsenal would be a particularly fascinating destination because signing arguably the best striker in world football from a direct rival would completely reshape the Premier League title race.

Real Madrid and Barcelona, meanwhile, offer a different attraction altogether.

Right now, City remain in control. But until the appeal is settled, Europe’s biggest clubs will keep watching.

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