(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly growing increasingly confident that Erling Haaland could become their latest superstar signing next summer, although Manchester City remain in a very strong contractual position.

Haaland has long been admired at the Bernabéu, and uncertainty surrounding City’s ongoing legal battle with the Premier League has naturally encouraged speculation over the futures of their biggest players.

For now, though, there is a significant difference between Madrid believing a deal could happen and City being willing to sanction one.

Pérez reportedly confident of Haaland deal

According to journalist Nick Harris, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is now “increasingly confident” Haaland will be playing for the Spanish giants next season.

Harris says the information came from a contact who recently had lunch with Pérez. He also reported that representatives of several Manchester City players are exploring their options in case the club ultimately loses its appeals against the Premier League verdict.

TEAMtalk’s report on Pérez’s confidence over Haaland adds that former City defender Michael Ball believes Madrid could be a natural next step for the Norwegian if he eventually leaves England.

However, Haaland himself has played down the speculation. Speaking recently to TV2, he pointed to the long-term contract he signed with City and said he is “incredibly happy there.”

Real Madrid interest is serious but City remain in power

The biggest obstacle for Madrid is Haaland’s contract.

He is tied to Manchester City until 2034, with no release clause giving Madrid an easy route to a deal. City have previously made it clear they have no intention of willingly losing their star striker.

CaughtOffside reported that City still regard Haaland as central to their future and are planning to keep him despite growing interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Arsenal.

That means Pérez’s confidence may depend heavily on what happens with City’s appeal.

If the sporting consequences become severe, the situation could change dramatically. But under normal circumstances, signing Haaland would require an enormous fee and, crucially, a willingness from the player to leave.

Madrid’s interest is completely believable. Haaland alongside Kylian Mbappé would give them an extraordinary attacking partnership.

Yet right now, City remain in control.

Unless their legal situation changes or Haaland actively pushes for a move, Madrid’s optimism should still be viewed as confidence rather than evidence that a transfer is close.

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