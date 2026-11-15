A Manchester United flag is waved from the stands as a flare burns. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson as Mauricio Pochettino prepares to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old has emerged as a potential target for the Red Devils, with the new manager keen to improve his defensive options following a difficult start to the Premier League campaign.

According to chief talkSPORT correspondent Alex Crook, Manchester United are considering a move for the American international, who previously worked with Pochettino during their time together with the United States national team.

“The names that are being mentioned in terms of a centre-back, Calvin Bassey at Fulham, Nathan Collins at Brentford, and I’d keep an eye on Antonee Robinson for that left-back position as well. “He’s someone who’s been on Manchester United’s radar before and obviously played under Pochettino for the USA.”

Antonee Robinson could solve Manchester United’s left-back problem

Manchester United need greater quality and reliability at left-back, especially with Luke Shaw struggling to stay consistently available. Robinson could be an excellent addition because of his Premier League experience and ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

The Fulham defender is known for his pace, attacking intensity and ability to deliver dangerous crosses into the opposition penalty area. His qualities could make him a valuable option for Pochettino, who prefers his full-backs to contribute significantly in attack.

Robinson’s previous relationship with the Argentine manager could also prove useful in negotiations. Pochettino already understands the defender’s strengths and weaknesses, which could make him an attractive option as United look to improve their squad quickly.

Reports suggest that Robinson could be available for around £40 million, although it remains to be seen whether Fulham would be prepared to sanction his departure midway through the campaign.

Where does Robinson’s future lie?

Meanwhile, Manchester United are expected to explore other defensive additions, with Fulham teammate Calvin Bassey and Brentford defender Nathan Collins also featuring on their radar.

However, Robinson could be an important signing if Pochettino wants to address the left-back position. United have considerable work to do, and bringing in an established Premier League performer could help improve their defensive stability.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will make a formal approach for the American in January.