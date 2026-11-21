Mauricio Pochettino recently took over as Man United manager (Getty Images)

New Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been tipped to make Fulham defender Antonee Robinson his very first signing at Old Trafford.

That is according to a report from Football Insider, which claims that the left-back has been on the radar of the Red Devils for quite some time and continues to be high on their list of transfer targets.

Pete O’Rourke tips Antonee Robinson for Manchester United move under Pochettino

Having worked closely with the 29-year-old during his tenure in charge of the United States national team, including all four matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Pochettino is reportedly eager to reunite with the defender.

Speaking on Football Insider’s Transfer Insider podcast, transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke explained why Robinson sits right at the top of Pochettino’s winter shortlist:

“Yeah, of course, there’ll always be speculation about which players Mauricio Pochettino could look to bring in. Like you said, Antonee Robinson has been a long-term target for United and obviously United do have issues at left back as well.

“And with Luke Shaw’s contract coming up to expire in the summer as well, they’re going to have to do something in that area to try and improve this team. Robinson is somebody they have been looking at for a while, and if Pochettino wants to recruit some former players, he will be high on that list for him I’m sure.”

Man United need to bolster left-back position

Left-back has become an urgent priority for Manchester United’s recruitment team.

With Luke Shaw’s contract set to expire at the end of the season and ongoing fitness concerns continuing to disrupt the squad’s defensive stability, Pochettino requires an athletic, durable full-back capable of executing his high-pressing, overlapping system from day one.

Diogo Dalot has also failed to impress this season, with his performances coming under criticism both at left-back and right-back.

Robinson, who has already made over 220 senior appearances for Fulham and ranks among the Premier League’s most relentless runners, fits that profile seamlessly.

United’s admiration for the Milton Keynes-born American is not new.

Having previously registered a remarkable 10-assist Premier League campaign in 2024/25, Robinson has remained firmly on Old Trafford’s radar.

With Fulham tying him down until June 2028, and rival clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea, and Newcastle United also monitoring his situation, Pochettino’s personal relationship with Robinson could prove decisive if United launch a formal bid worth £25 million or more in January.