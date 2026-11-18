(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a £25 million offer to sign Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to reunite with the American international during the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old has established himself as one of Fulham’s most important players, attracting attention from several Premier League clubs ahead of the winter transfer window.

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, Manchester United have identified Robinson as a priority target, with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Chelsea also monitoring his situation.

The Red Devils have already made initial enquiries through intermediaries and are considering an offer worth around £25 million to secure his services.

Antonee Robinson could be an ideal addition for Manchester United

Pochettino is reportedly keen on bringing the Fulham defender to Old Trafford, having previously worked with him during his time as manager of the United States national team.

Robinson’s pace, attacking qualities, and defensive contribution could make him an excellent addition to the Manchester United squad. The Argentine manager would certainly appreciate his energy and attacking intensity, particularly in a system that requires full-backs to provide width.

However, Liverpool and Newcastle United are also keeping a close eye on the situation, while Chelsea could enter the race depending on their defensive requirements.

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Where does Robinson’s future lie?

Fulham are unlikely to sanction his departure without receiving a substantial offer. The London club reportedly value the defender at around £35 million, despite his estimated market value being considerably lower.

His contract at Craven Cottage runs until 2028, putting Fulham in a strong negotiating position.

Manchester United will need to improve their proposal if they are serious about completing the deal. Robinson could be an important addition for Pochettino, but it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can convince Fulham to sell midway through the season.