Antonee Robinson in action for Fulham (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly eyeing Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson as one of his main transfer targets upon taking over at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils surely need to be busy this January and could really do with an upgrade on the ageing and injury-prone Luke Shaw as a matter of urgency.

Robinson looks like a good candidate for that role, and iNews reports that the USA international is someone Pochettino is keen to work with again, with the Argentine also likely to be given more control over transfers than his predecessor Michael Carrick.

Robinson has shone during his time in the Premier League and is also someone Pochettino knows well after his stint as USMNT boss, so the move ticks a lot of boxes.

The 29-year-old might not be a particularly long-term option for Man Utd, but he should at least be able to make an immediate impact without costing a fortune.

Mauricio Pochettino to sign USA stars for Manchester United?

One imagines we’re going to see a few of the players from Pochettino’s USA squad linked with United now that he’s made the move to Manchester.

The report from iNews mentions not only Robinson, but also Monaco striker Folarin Balogun, who has been a key player for Pochettino’s USMNT sides.

We’ve also seen the Telegraph link United’s new manager with an interest in Alex Freeman and Malik Tillman, so those could be two other US stars to watch out for as January targets.

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At the same time, United will surely also look for opportunities elsewhere, as some fans might also argue it’s not the best strategy to just sign players Pochettino’s already worked with.

We’ve received information on MUFC looking at strikers – more on that here.