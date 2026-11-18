Alex Freeman in action for the US Men's National Team (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino could reportedly look into signing Villarreal right-back Alex Freeman.

Pochettino knows Freeman well from their time together with the United States Men’s National Team, and the 22-year-old is a highly-rated talent.

Man Utd could do with strengthening at right-back as they surely need an upgrade on Diogo Dalot, and Freeman looks like he could be a good option for the new manager to consider.

According to the Telegraph, Freeman is alongside other USMNT stars such as Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman as players Pochettino admires from his squad.

Who is Alex Freeman?

Freeman is a right-back who can also play a variety of other positions in defence and midfield, but it’s surely on that right-hand side that he’d be most useful for United.

That’s been a problem position for the Red Devils for some time, and it seems Freeman’s performances there have drawn comparisons with Trent Alexander-Arnold, albeit from the player’s own mother!

Freeman has been referred to as “my little Trent Alexander-Arnold” by his mother, who is a Liverpool fan, so who might not be too happy with him if he moves to Old Trafford!

Still, this will be an interesting saga to follow and surely a worthwhile target for MUFC under Pochettino as he looks to put his own stamp on this squad he’s inherited from Michael Carrick.

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