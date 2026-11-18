JJ Gabriel ahead of a pre-season friendly for Manchester United (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

JJ Gabriel reportedly released his exit video before formally communicating his decision to Manchester United, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 16-year-old wonderkid has attracted a lot of headlines in recent months after seemingly making up his mind to leave Man Utd, and this has now been confirmed via his social media accounts.

Although Gabriel has yet to play a single senior minute for the Red Devils, he’s considered one of their academy’s most exciting talents, and he’s had a host of top European clubs chasing him.

According to Jacobs, it now looks like the teenager’s move to Real Madrid is expected to go through, but United first heard about the player’s decision from social media, which is not the most professional way for him and his team to handle things…

Worth noting, the first Manchester United heard of JJ Gabriel's leaving video was via social media. They are awaiting formal communication. Move to Real Madrid will happen, and is all agreed on the player side, but #MUFC yet to be officially informed as of Tuesday evening. https://t.co/GJoSJruX12 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 17, 2026

“Worth noting, the first Manchester United heard of JJ Gabriel’s leaving video was via social media. They are awaiting formal communication. Move to Real Madrid will happen, and is all agreed on the player side, but #MUFC yet to be officially informed as of Tuesday evening,” Jacobs posted on X.

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What next for JJ Gabriel?

There’s been a lot of hype around Gabriel considering how little we’ve actually seen from him on the pitch, so it will be interesting to see how his career goes from here.

Real Madrid could prove to be a really exciting move for the England youth international, but it’s also risky as they’re not a club known for handing out opportunities to young players that easily.

Gabriel may well have done better to stay at United in order to get first-team football soon, especially with the club’s history of promoting players from their academy.

At the same time, however, it’s easy to see why Gabriel might have had concerns about the state of MUFC right now as so many players have gone backwards at the club in the chaotic post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.