Michael Carrick and Jose Mourinho (Photo by Alex Livesey, Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly growing increasingly confident of signing Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel ahead of the January transfer window, with the Spanish giants making significant progress in their pursuit of the highly-rated teenager.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Real Madrid believe they are in a strong position to secure the 16-year-old’s signature, despite competition from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

JJ Gabriel could leave Manchester United for Real Madrid

The youngster has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in Manchester United’s academy, attracting attention from several European heavyweights with his impressive performances at youth level.

However, his future at Old Trafford has become increasingly uncertain after he formally requested to leave the club in September. United have tried to convince him to reconsider, but those discussions have so far failed to produce a breakthrough.

His representatives, led by influential agent Ali Barat, are now exploring opportunities elsewhere, with a move to Spain considered an attractive option for the teenager.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both held positive discussions with his camp, but Los Blancos are increasingly optimistic about winning the race. Their ability to offer him a pathway towards senior football could prove particularly appealing.

Manchester United face losing Gabriel

Losing Gabriel would represent a significant disappointment for Manchester United, who have invested considerable time in developing the youngster.

Michael Carrick’s side have tried to retain one of their brightest academy prospects, but his representatives are now working to secure a move away from England in January.

Barcelona remain interested, while PSG and Bayern Munich have also explored signing him. However, Real Madrid appear to have gained an important advantage in the transfer battle.

Any potential move will remain subject to the relevant FIFA regulations and registration requirements.

With January approaching, United face an increasingly difficult task to change Gabriel’s mind. Real Madrid will now hope to turn their growing confidence into an agreement and secure one of Europe’s most highly-rated young attacking talents.