Manchester United players in a huddle (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly given up on keeping highly-rated wonderkid JJ Gabriel as Real Madrid looks to be emerging as his most likely next destination.

The 16-year-old is one of Man Utd’s most highly-regarded homegrown talents, but it seems he’s keen to continue his career elsewhere.

It’s long been speculated that the Red Devils might struggle to persuade Gabriel to stay, and it looks like they’re finally giving up hope of changing the situation.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Mail, which states that Gabriel is expected to move to Real Madrid next, despite other big clubs also being linked recently.

Florian Plettenberg has also posted on X about Bayern Munich being in talks to sign the young forward, but it also wasn’t looking particularly hopeful for the Bavarian giants.

What’s the significance of JJ Gabriel leaving Manchester United?

While Gabriel is not yet a big name, it’s surely worrying for United that one of their best young talents has decided at such an early stage of his career that he’d be better off leaving Old Trafford.

MUFC used to be a force of English and European football, but Gabriel clearly now seems to feel he could do more with his career with a move to Madrid.

United need to get their act together or it’s going to be harder and harder for them to attract the big names they want in the transfer market, and to keep the talents they do have.

It will be interesting to see how far Gabriel can progress with Real, but it certainly seems like the teenager has a very promising career ahead of him.

You have to be pretty special to be targeted by so many big clubs at such a young age, so Gabriel is surely going to be one to watch in the years to come.

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