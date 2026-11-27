(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to explore an expensive deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala next summer, provided the German international overcomes his ongoing fitness problems and shows he can return to his best.

The Reds have admired the 23-year-old for some time, but his recent medical setbacks could make any potential transfer complicated.

Jamal Musiala remains on Liverpool’s radar

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool are keeping a close watch on Musiala’s situation at Bayern Munich and could consider making an approach when the summer transfer window opens.

Sources indicate that signing the attacking midfielder would represent a very expensive investment, meaning the Premier League giants want reassurances about his physical condition before committing to a deal.

Musiala has reportedly been dealing with a neurological condition, which has affected his availability and raised concerns about his long-term prospects at the German club.

Bayern are also understood to be concerned about his situation, particularly given the substantial wages involved in his contract.

The Bundesliga champions could find themselves in a difficult position if the midfielder continues struggling to maintain regular fitness.

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Liverpool face uncertainty over Musiala transfer

Musiala’s quality is certainly not in question; he has established himself as one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in European football.

However, recent injury problems have kept him from playing consistently, and another setback could complicate Liverpool’s pursuit.

The German international has also suffered a fresh hamstring injury, with Bayern confirming on November 27 that he would be sidelined until further notice.

Liverpool will therefore need to monitor his recovery carefully before deciding whether to pursue a summer move.

The Reds could benefit enormously from adding a technically gifted player who can operate between the lines and create opportunities in the final third.

Nevertheless, much will depend on whether Musiala regains his fitness and convinces potential suitors he can deliver consistently at the highest level.