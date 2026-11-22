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Arsenal and Liverpool are monitoring Jamal Musiala’s increasingly uncertain situation at Bayern Munich after senior figures at the Bundesliga champions admitted his future could eventually come under consideration.

The 23-year-old remains one of Europe’s most gifted attacking midfielders, but a difficult period with injuries has disrupted his progress.

Arsenal and Liverpool have admired him for years, and any genuine availability in 2027 would immediately create one of the biggest transfer battles of the summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool remain interested in Musiala

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal and Liverpool retain long-standing interest in Musiala, while Chelsea and Manchester City are also monitoring developments.

Crucially, Musiala’s contract until 2030 reportedly contains a €175million (£147m) release clause that becomes active in 2027.

Former Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has also publicly questioned whether the club can continue carrying such a significant financial commitment if Musiala is unable to rediscover his previous level following his recent fitness problems.

However, Bayern have not actively placed him on the market, and Musiala remains focused on succeeding in Munich.

Liverpool’s interest is certainly not new. CaughtOffside previously reported that the Reds had been tracking Musiala closely, while Arsenal have also been repeatedly linked with the Germany international.

Premier League clubs should not rush their decision

For both clubs, Musiala would represent a genuine statement signing.

Arsenal could use him as a creative left-sided attacker or advanced midfielder, giving Mikel Arteta another elite player capable of breaking down deep defences.

Liverpool would have similar reasons for pursuing him. Musiala’s dribbling, ability to operate between the lines and versatility across several attacking positions would fit naturally into an aggressive, fluid system.

The obvious concern is the cost.

Even if Bayern become willing to negotiate below the €175m clause, Musiala would command an enormous fee and salary. His recent injury history would also need to be assessed carefully before either club made that level of commitment.

Still, opportunities to sign a player of Musiala’s quality rarely appear.

Arsenal and Liverpool should therefore remain involved, but there is no reason to rush. If Musiala returns to full fitness and proves he can consistently reproduce his best form, a major 2027 move could suddenly become much easier to justify.

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