Calvin Bassey in action for Fulham against Manchester City (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester United have both been advised to pursue a transfer move for Fulham centre-back Calvin Bassey.

Speaking to Simon Phillips, ex-Blue Pat Nevin spoke about what a big fan he is of Bassey, who has proven a rock-solid performer at the back for Fulham in recent times.

Bassey looks like he could be ready to make the step up to a bigger club in the near future, and Nevin feels he’d clearly walk into the Man Utd team, whilst also being a “magnificent” addition to this Chelsea side.

“Calvin Bassey? He’s brilliant. Of course he can walk into these big teams. I think he could walk into Man United, that’s not saying a lot, let’s be fair, but I think he can play at the top level anywhere,” Nevin said.

“Had Arsenal come in for him during the summer, I wouldn’t have been surprised at all. Because remember, Calvin can move about a bit as well, he can play different positions.

“Obviously watching him before at Rangers, he was just a league above. So he’s a top-quality player. As a Chelsea man, if he came to Chelsea, I think it’d be an absolutely brilliant decision. I think he’d be magnificent.”

Which centre-backs could Chelsea and Man United be in the market for?

Bassey could surely be a good option for the likes of Chelsea and United to look at, but we’re also aware of both of these clubs taking a close look at Como’s Jacobo Ramon.

AC Milan’s Koni De Winter is another who’s popped up on these clubs’ radars, so it’s anyone’s guess who’ll end up being a priority, or who will prove to actually be the most realistically available option.

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It’s clear Nevin is a huge admirer of Bassey, though, so that could make sense as one to watch, with Fulham perhaps likely to come under pressure to sell if any tempting offers come in.

The Nigeria international has also previously played for Leicester City, Rangers, and Ajax.