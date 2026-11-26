Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United training (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has questioned the confidence of Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens, admitting he’s worried about him after his mistake against Sporting Lisbon last night.

The Belgian shot-stopper has mostly performed well since joining Man Utd, but he’s been one of a number of their players to suffer a dip in form so far this season after an awful start in the Premier League and Champions League.

The worst moment for Lammens came last night when he dropped what looked like a straightforward cross late in the game, allowing Luis Suarez to pounce and score an equaliser for Sporting.

See below as Carragher explained why he’s now worried about the mistakes United are making, and Lammens in particular…

“That can’t happen at this level of football.”@Carra23 and @MicahRichards question the standards at Manchester United ?? pic.twitter.com/JzvU4wvlXp — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 25, 2026

The pundit said: “It’s getting to the stage with the goalkeeper now where you’re like…the focus on a Man United goalkeeper is always big if he’s making mistakes.

“But it’s getting to the stage now where … you worry about the confidence of that goalkeeper now.”

He added: “The 2-2 goal, I mean that is like … sometimes when you say an amateur player wouldn’t make that mistake, that can’t happen, that can’t happen at this level.”

Can Senne Lammens bounce back for Manchester United?

Lammens has shown a lot of potential and could surely still have it in him to turn his Old Trafford career around.

The 24-year-old will need to be managed carefully during this difficult period, with last night’s mistake bound to be a big test of his mental strength.

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If errors like that continue, then MUFC may well have to enter the market for a new ‘keeper again soon, which would certainly be far from ideal when they already have so many other signings they need in other areas of their squad.