(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are considering a surprise move to bring Antonio Rüdiger back to Stamford Bridge in January as Xabi Alonso looks to address his side’s defensive problems.

The 33-year-old Real Madrid defender is approaching the final months of his contract, potentially making him available for a significantly reduced transfer fee during the winter window.

Chelsea’s recent struggles have highlighted the need for greater experience and leadership at the back, and a reunion with Rüdiger could offer a relatively inexpensive solution.

Chelsea interested in Rüdiger reunion

According to former Premier League scout Bryan King, speaking to Football Insider, Chelsea are considering bringing Rüdiger back to west London.

The German international has struggled for regular opportunities under José Mourinho at Real Madrid, failing to feature in any of their last five La Liga matches.

Rüdiger previously worked under Alonso at Madrid and recently spoke positively about the Spaniard’s managerial qualities and Chelsea’s project.

However, the Blues could face competition from another Premier League club.

Manchester United are also monitoring Rüdiger, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side considering either a January move or a free transfer next summer.

Chelsea’s existing relationship with the defender and his familiarity with Alonso could potentially give them an advantage.

Rüdiger could provide the leadership Alonso needs

Chelsea’s recruitment strategy has largely focused on signing younger players with considerable long-term potential, but their current defensive problems suggest a more balanced approach is required.

Rüdiger would bring aggression, leadership, physicality and extensive experience of competing at the highest level.

Having helped Chelsea win the Champions League in 2021, he also understands the expectations that come with representing the club.

His presence could benefit younger defenders such as Levi Colwill and Josh Acheampong, while providing Alonso with a trusted option during a challenging period.

There are understandable concerns regarding his age, recent injury history and wage demands. Chelsea should therefore avoid offering an excessively lucrative long-term contract.

However, if Real Madrid are willing to negotiate an affordable January transfer, bringing Rüdiger back could represent an excellent piece of short-term business.

Chelsea do not necessarily need another expensive defensive prospect. They need someone capable of organising their backline, taking responsibility and making an immediate impact.

Rüdiger could be exactly that player.

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