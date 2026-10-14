(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a strong position to sign Antonio Rudiger, as uncertainty over the defender’s future at Real Madrid could open the door to a return to the Premier League.

According to a Football Insider report, Spurs have emerged as a possible destination for the Germany international as his situation in the Spanish capital comes under scrutiny. The north London club could look to take advantage of the circumstances to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the next transfer window.

Tottenham could benefit from Rudiger’s experience

Rudiger has considerable experience at the highest level, having previously impressed in English football with Chelsea before moving to Real Madrid. His physicality, leadership qualities and ability to perform in demanding matches could make him an attractive addition to Tottenham’s backline.

The 33-year-old could also provide valuable experience to a defensive unit that may require reinforcements in the coming months. Tottenham face several key squad decisions, and an established international defender could appeal to the club’s recruitment team.

His Premier League experience could prove particularly valuable, helping him adapt quickly to English football if a move materialises. However, Spurs would need to consider his wages and the overall financial implications before making a formal approach.

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Spurs could face competition for Rudiger

Tottenham could face competition if other interested clubs decide to pursue the former Chelsea star. His contract situation, wage demands, and personal ambitions are likely to shape where he plays next season.

A potential move to north London would let Rudiger return to familiar surroundings and keep competing in English football. His arrival could also strengthen Tottenham’s centre-back options, particularly if the club decides to change its defensive personnel.

Nevertheless, much will depend on Real Madrid’s plans and whether the Spanish giants are prepared to let the defender leave. Tottenham must also assess their existing defensive options before committing to a move.

For now, Rudiger’s future remains uncertain, with Spurs poised to make their move if the opportunity arises.