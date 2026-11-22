Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Man United (Photo by Michael Regan, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino has suffered an absolute nightmare start in his first game as Manchester United manager against Liverpool.

Inside just 13 minutes, the Red Devils found themselves 2-0 down while Leny Yoro’s foul on Alexander Isak also saw him given a straight red card.

In many ways, it’s a useful wake-up call for Pochettino in what is bound to be a hugely challenging job for him at a Man Utd side that has been going downhill rapidly in the last few years.

See below for the Yoro red card that started this disasterclass off…

Leny Yoro is SENT OFF after eight minutes! ? pic.twitter.com/VKYvckvBBP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2026

Yoro, in fairness, was in a difficult position as what was presumably a failed offside trap left Isak in acres of space and just the goalkeeper to beat, but some might still argue he might have been better off risking going a goal down instead of guaranteeing his side would be playing with ten men for almost the entire game.

Liverpool stun Manchester United with quickfire double

The foul took place outside the area, so Dominik Szoboszlai was on free-kick duty, though he’s enough of a threat from those positions that it might as well have been a penalty. The Hungary international made no mistake with a superb low strike into the corner…

Dominik Szoboszlai SLAMS home the free-kick! ? pic.twitter.com/Q09eEi0m0B — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2026

Just a few minutes later, LFC made it 2-0 thanks to a lovely goal by Florian Wirtz.

Watch below as Rio Ngumoha did well with his direct play out wide to drive into the box and deliver the cross, which Wirtz finished with great inventiveness and flexibility…

"This is how they dreamt it here!" ?? Florian Wirtz doubles Liverpool's lead. pic.twitter.com/RQbA6OXRLA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2026

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Could this end up being a repeat of that 7-0 win that Liverpool enjoyed over United a few years ago?

Either way, it looks like it would take a miracle for Pochettino to make a winning start with the Red Devils from this position.