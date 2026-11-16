"The two key areas they want to cover" - Romano issues latest Man United transfer update

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are expected to back Mauricio Pochettino in the January transfer window, with a new centre-back and striker emerging as the club’s two priority positions.

Pochettino is preparing to begin work at Old Trafford after replacing Michael Carrick, and strengthening a squad that has badly underperformed this season will be one of his first major tasks.

United invested heavily in midfield during the summer, but Benjamin Sesko’s injury problems and questions over their defensive options have forced the club to reconsider where resources should be directed next.

Romano reveals Man United targets for January

According to Fabrizio Romano, senior figures at Manchester United have already made it clear that they intend to be active when the window opens.

Romano said: “Pochettino will be part of the conversations in terms of transfers. The message coming from Man United’s people is, ‘In January, we will do things.’

“So I expect at least a signing, but there could be even more — there could be two or more.”

Romano continued: “My understanding is that the two key areas they want to cover at United are centre-back, because United believe they could do something in that position in the January transfer window, and a striker.

”To add one more striker to the team [is the aim], considering the physical issues of Benjamin Sesko, it’s a serious possibility. So striker, centre-back — let’s see what happens.”

Football365’s report on Romano’s Man United transfer update also notes that left-back could still be assessed once Pochettino holds detailed recruitment discussions with the club.

Pochettino needs immediate squad changes

Prioritising another striker makes obvious sense.

Sesko’s prolonged absence has left United without a reliable natural No.9, while Joshua Zirkzee has struggled for opportunities. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo can operate centrally, but neither offers the profile of a conventional centre-forward.

CaughtOffside reported that United are expected to support Pochettino with both attacking and defensive reinforcements, reinforcing the belief that at least two deals could be explored.

Centre-back is a little more debatable. United already have Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven, although age, injuries and inconsistent performances mean another long-term option could still be justified.

The key for Pochettino will be quality rather than quantity. United have repeatedly spent heavily without building a balanced squad.

January should therefore be about fixing clear weaknesses with players who suit the new manager, rather than simply making signings to create an immediate reaction.

Manchester United consider January move for Ligue 1 star amid links of PL return