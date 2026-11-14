Fabrizio Romano names the player Man United's new manager Pochettino is "obsessed" with

Mauricio Pochettino and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided some intriguing insight into Mauricio Pochettino and his admiration for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international has had a difficult few years, but finds himself back at Man Utd after a couple of loan spells away from the club, where he showed some signs of getting back to his best.

It hasn’t quite happened for Rashford back at Old Trafford this season, but Pochettino is a huge long-term admirer of his, according to Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist revealed that Pochettino has long been “obsessed” with Rashford, and tried to sign him from United when he was Paris Saint-Germain manager.

Mauricio Pochettino is a huge fan of Marcus Rashford

Now that Pochettino finally gets to work with Rashford, it could end up being a big positive for Red Devils fans as they’ll no doubt hope that the 29-year-old can still get back to his best in a red shirt.

Discussing the link, Romano said: “Marcus Rashford for Pochettino is not a normal player. Mauricio Pochettino when he was Paris Saint-Germain manager was trying in every way to sign Marcus Rashford.

“Pochettino was obsessed with Rashford. Can play as a nine, can play as a winger. He loves Rashford. Obviously Marcus had a difficult start of the season physically in the sense that he had to deal with some struggles and so he was not in the best physical condition possible.

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“But my understanding is that Mauricio Pochettino is a big big fan of Marcus Rashford. So this could be a surprise. Rashford under Pochettino because this start of the season was difficult but I’m sure I’m sure Pochettino will try his best to get the best out of Marcus Rashford, because it’s a player he already wanted at PSG.

“So let’s follow the situation – obviously depends on the player, it’s been long time ago when Pochettino was at PSG, when they wanted Rashford, but the appreciation for the player is still there and so that’s going to be a key point.”

We all know that Rashford can be a top player on his day, so the arrival of Pochettino could be ideal to get the best out of him again and help channel that talent into something more productive.