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Manchester United remain open to selling Marcus Rashford in January despite bringing the England international back into the first-team squad following his loan spell at Barcelona.

The 29-year-old returned to Old Trafford during the summer after the Spanish giants decided against signing him permanently. Although United publicly backed his reintegration, uncertainty continues to surround his long-term future.

With Mauricio Pochettino looking to reshape his squad during the winter transfer window, Rashford could once again find himself facing an uncertain future in Manchester.

Man United remain open to selling Rashford

Speaking on the Market Madness podcast, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that United would still entertain suitable offers for Rashford despite their public stance regarding his return.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their defence and attack in January, with the potential arrival of a new forward increasing the possibility of an attacking departure.

Rashford remains contracted to United until 2028, meaning the club are not under immediate pressure to sell him.

However, injuries have disrupted his attempts to re-establish himself at Old Trafford.

According to talkSPORT, Rashford was unavailable for Pochettino’s first match in charge against Liverpool because of a persistent injury initially sustained during the World Cup.

The report also revealed that Barcelona declined to activate their £26million purchase option, instead signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

Pochettino should give him an opportunity

United’s willingness to consider offers for Rashford is understandable from a financial perspective, particularly given his substantial wages and the need to strengthen other areas of the squad.

However, selling him in January without giving Pochettino an opportunity to assess him properly could prove premature.

The Argentine’s preference for aggressive, transitional football could suit Rashford’s pace, direct running and ability to exploit space behind opposition defenders.

United are also struggling for attacking consistency, making the departure of an experienced forward potentially counterproductive unless a suitable replacement is secured.

At 29, Rashford still has enough time to rediscover his best form, although he must demonstrate greater consistency and availability.

Pochettino’s arrival offers the academy graduate another opportunity to revive his United career.

If Rashford fails to impress under the new manager, a summer departure could make sense. For now, though, United should prioritise getting him fit and assessing his contribution before making a definitive decision.

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