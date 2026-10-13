Marcus Rashford in action for Manchester United (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Manchester United suffered another bad result on Tuesday night, losing 2-0 to Atletico Madrid as the pressure grows on manager Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils were never exactly the favourites going into this game, but fans will have been desperate to see a response after some really lacklustre recent performances, including in the 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham at the weekend.

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They didn’t get one, with Man Utd behind after just 50 seconds against Atletico, with the defence all over the place as Pablo Barrios fired home.

Ademola Lookman added a second later in the game to make sure of the three points for Diego Simeone’s side, and it’s yet another underwhelming performance that leaves more questions than answers about what exactly it is that Carrick is trying to do with these players.

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Read on for the Man United player ratings against Atletico…

Manchester United player ratings

Senne Lammens – 6 – Not at his best for that first goal, but mostly this was not really Senne Lammens’ fault, as he also made a few saves to keep the scoreline at just 2-0.

Leny Yoro – 5 – Another unconvincing display from the young French defender, and a red card in the 74th minute to add insult to injury.

Diogo Dalot – 6 – Not the best evening for the United right-back as Atletico’s left winger Alex Baena caused him a lot of problems in an exciting display throughout.

Lisandro Martinez – 7 – Solid enough when called upon, but couldn’t do it all on his own against a dominant Atletico attack.

Ayden Heaven – 6 – Not awful considering he was filling in in an unfamiliar role at left-back, but unsurprisingly targeted by Atletico, who had a lot of joy on that side.

Carlos Baleba – 7 – A strong first start from Carlos Baleba, who worked hard and looked good on the ball. Sure to be an asset for United once he’s got a few more games under his belt.

Andrey Santos – 6 – Not quite as impressive as his midfield partner, but perhaps something to build on after struggling for minutes so far this season.

Youri Tielemans – 5 – Still looking like the culprit for United in pretty much every game, Youri Tielemans couldn’t take advantage of being given a more advanced role with less defensive responsibility.

Bruno Fernandes – 5 – Looked out of sorts on the right-hand side, and fans will once again be frustrated to see this lack of impact in a big game.

Marcus Rashford – 4 – Just one shot and a 25% dribble success rate, it’s hard to understand why Marcus Rashford is still starting big games for MUFC in 2026.

Bryan Mbeumo – 5.5 – Lively, and had some good chances, but his finishing was off on this occasion.