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Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford could be offered an opportunity to continue his career in Turkey, with Fenerbahce reportedly interested in signing the England international during the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old’s long-term future at Old Trafford remains a subject of speculation, and a move away could benefit both the player and the Premier League giants.

With the January transfer window approaching, United could have an opportunity to resolve the uncertainty surrounding their academy graduate.

Fenerbahce preparing January move for Marcus Rashford

According to Turkish-Football, Fenerbahce are planning to hold discussions with Rashford’s representatives in the coming days regarding a potential January transfer.

The Turkish giants intend to establish an agreement over personal terms before entering negotiations with Manchester United over a transfer fee.

Rashford, whose contract at Old Trafford runs until 2028, is reportedly valued at €35 million. The forward has made just eight appearances this season and is understood to be open to continuing his career abroad, despite interest from Everton.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside reported earlier this week that Mauricio Pochettino is prepared to sanction Rashford’s departure as he looks to reshape his squad during the winter transfer window.

United could reportedly accept a reduced transfer fee if an agreement suits all parties.

Man United should consider permanent Rashford exit

There was considerable optimism surrounding Rashford’s return to Manchester United following his loan spell at Barcelona, but his latest chapter at Old Trafford has not gone according to plan.

At 29, the England international needs regular football rather than spending his remaining prime years struggling for opportunities.

From United’s perspective, selling Rashford could free up a significant portion of their wage bill while generating funds for Pochettino to strengthen other areas of his squad.

However, convincing the forward to move to Turkey could prove challenging. Fenerbahce would need to present an attractive sporting project alongside a competitive financial package.

Although Rashford’s departure would mark the end of an emotional association with his boyhood club, a permanent separation could be the best outcome for both parties.

United should seriously consider any reasonable offer in January rather than allowing the uncertainty surrounding his future to continue.

Manchester United begin exploring conditions for £50m January signing